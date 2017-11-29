Police Close To Making Arrest In Deadly Trevose Hit-And-Run

TREVOSE, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Bucks County have stepped up the search for the driver responsible in a deadly hit-and-run on Monday night and police tell CBS3 they are close to making an arrest in the case.

A 19-year-old was killed and an 18-year-old was injured in the hit-and-run in Trevose.

Union: American Airlines Does Not Have Enough Pilots For Holiday Travel

Folks in Lower Southampton Township aren’t mincing words when it comes to the driver who hit two teenagers along Street Road and then kept going.

“You’re a coward, that’s so wrong,” said Judy Cahill. “I don’t understand that, you have to take responsibility for your actions.”

The accident happened Monday night around 8:15 along Street Road and Philmont Avenue. Police say the driver hit 19-year-old Jessica Kurtz and 18-year-old Will Vanarsdale as they crossed the street. Kurtz later died from her injuries. Police say the driver did stop briefly to move the victims out of the road.

“If the person responsible for this is watching, they should come in and talk to us,” said Lower Southampton Police Chief Ted Krimmel.

“There are no sidewalks,” said Lower Southampton Township resident Ellen Rollo. “I see people walking all the time and there have been other accidents.”

Those who know Street Road well say it’s always bustling with traffic.

Second Papal Car Used In 2015 Philly Visit Up For Auction

“Always a lot of traffic, always a lot of traffic accidents,” said Krimmel.

Evidence is growing in the case with police searching for the driver thought to be driving a late 90s model Ford F-150 truck with a missing side mirror and a ladder rack on the roof.

The driver is thought to be a black male in his 30s, wearing a Knicks cap and dark clothing.