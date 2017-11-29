Man Shot Dead Following Argument Near Drexel University

By Trang Do
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An argument between a couple turned deadly Tuesday night in University City.

Philadelphia Police say a man intervened when he saw a 23-year-old Drexel student arguing with her 24-year-old boyfriend on the 3500 block of Lancaster Avenue just after 11:30 p.m.

“We have a male who’s armed with a gun and a permit to carry, for some reason intervenes in the situation, and at some point pulls his gun and fires three shots into the victim,” said Lt. John Walker of Southwest Philadelphia.

Drexel University and Philadelphia Police responded and transported the man to nearby Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Investigators are questioning the shooter to determine if charges are warranted.

The victim and the shooter are not Drexel students. Lt. Walker said the man who was killed attended college in New Jersey.

