Bakery In Finland Unveils Bread Made From Crickets

FINLAND (CBS) – A bakery in Finland is making culinary history.
They say they’re making the world’s first-ever “insect-based” bread. The Finnish company Fazer is using flour ground from dried crickets.
Each loaf contains about seventy crickets.
“The crickets are in the form of flour. They are being ground as a whole cricket and then made into dough and baked into a very delicious product,” said CEO of Fazer Bakeries Markus Hellstrom.
It’s about a euro or so more expensive than traditional wheat bread, but bakers say it also contains more protein.
The bread is only available around the city of Helsinki for now, but Fazer officials say they will offer cricket-bread in all 47 of its stores by next year.