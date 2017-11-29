Former Gymnastics Coach Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 7-Year-Old

UNION COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Officials say a former gymnastics instructor in Union County faces charges after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old student.
Jorge Rodriguez, 34, is charged with second-degree sexual assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
The Union County Prosecutor’s Office says Rodriguez assaulted the child over the course of six months at the Surgent’s Elite School of Gymnastics in Westfield.
Rodriguez is currently being held at a corrections center in Boston on unrelated charges but his first appearance in Union County Superior Court is yet to be scheduled.
Rodriguez also reportedly worked at the Garwood and Roselle Park Elite School of Gymnastics locations in the past.
Anyone with information about his activities is asked to contact Special Victims Unit Detective Ryan Kirsh at 908-965-3814.