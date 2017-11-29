Chris Long Works With Philly Native And Disabled War Veteran

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chris Long continues to inspire on and off the field.

The Eagles’ defensive end, who has donated his entire salary to help education, is working with a retired Marine Iraq war veteran from Philadelphia, Elliott Ruiz.

Ruiz, who currently resides in Los Angeles, was wounded in combat during the rescue of the 7 POW’s in April of 2003 and underwent 14 surgeries on his back and leg. The 32-year-old from North Philly was awarded the Purple Heart for his wounds received in combat, as well as the Presidential Unit Citation for the rescue of the POW’s.

Now, Ruiz is working with Long and his foundation Waterboys, which provides clean and accessible drinking water to rural communities in East Africa. The foundation’s goal is to install 32 wells representing each of the 32 NFL teams. You can donate here.

Nate Boyer, a former Green Beret and Seattle Seahawk, will join Long in a new mission — climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. The goal is to empower former NFL players and military veterans to continue their commitment to service and bettering communities.

This year, Ruiz will join the climb Africa’s highest peak and help raise money for the next water well.

Learn more here.