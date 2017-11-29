Chris Long Works With Philly Native And Disabled War Veteran

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles, eagles 2017, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chris Long continues to inspire on and off the field.

The Eagles’ defensive end, who has donated his entire salary to help education, is working with a retired Marine Iraq war veteran from Philadelphia, Elliott Ruiz.

Ruiz, who currently resides in Los Angeles, was wounded in combat during the rescue of the 7 POW’s in April of 2003 and underwent 14 surgeries on his back and leg. The 32-year-old from North Philly was awarded the Purple Heart for his wounds received in combat, as well as the Presidential Unit Citation for the rescue of the POW’s.

chris long elliott ruiz

Chris Long with Elliott Ruiz (Photo credit: Elliott Ruiz)

Now, Ruiz is working with Long and his foundation Waterboys, which provides clean and accessible drinking water to rural communities in East Africa. The foundation’s goal is to install 32 wells representing each of the 32 NFL teams. You can donate here

Nate Boyer, a former Green Beret and Seattle Seahawk, will join Long in a new mission — climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. The goal is to empower former NFL players and military veterans to continue their commitment to service and bettering communities.

chris long elliott ruiz 2 Chris Long Works With Philly Native And Disabled War Veteran

This year, Ruiz will join the climb Africa’s highest peak and help raise money for the next water well.

Learn more here

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch