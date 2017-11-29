BUSTED! Video Captures Beagle Trying To Climb Out Of Kennel

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A little beagle named “Buttermilk” was caught trying to climb out of her kennel in Virginia.
The adorable video was posted by the Isle Of Wight County Animal Shelter on Facebook.
The video shows Buttermilk scaling the walls of her kennel until she was busted.
The shelter says the pup does have a home and is waiting for her new family to pick her up–but they better be ready.
“For some strays, we can only assume how they come into our care… however lately Buttermilk has shown staff just how she probably ended up with us. Whoever adopts this cutie is going to need to keep a regular eye on her! She may be tiny but she is MIGHTY and has super climbing powers,” Isle Of Wight County Animal Shelter said in the post.
The video has been shared more than a 1,000 times.