Bass: ‘Stop & Go’ Bill Is Not Just About Removing Plexiglass

Philadelphia (CBS) – Philadelphia City Councilwoman Cindy Bass is proposing what’s now become a controversial bill for what’s classified as “stop and go” stores. Bass tells The Dom Giordano Program on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that these establishments operate primarily in low-income neighborhoods, in minority communities and they say they sell food, but don’t.

“They say that they fit the requirement for a restaurant license and they don’t, which is required seating for up to 30 people, bathrooms that are readily available and accessible and food sales. So most of the requirements that are put forth these establishments do not adhered to. So what we’ve been trying to do is get these so-called restaurants into compliance because what we found is that primarily it’s really a hybrid between a bar and a convenient store. We’re trying to define exactly what is this. It’s not a bar because children aren’t allowed in bars and it’s not a convenient store so exactly what is it? That’s what we’re trying to get down to and that’s the bottom line.”

Part of Bass’ bill includes forcing business owners to remove the plexiglass or bullet-proof glass inside of their stores. When asked, Bass says this is not a safety issue.

“There are thousands, thousands of businesses in the city of Philadelphia that operate in those same neighborhoods that sell the same products and do not have plexiglass. For example, you have bars, which operate in those same neighborhoods, no plexiglass, and often sell food. You have beauty barber shops, beauty salons and supply stores, Rite Aids, CVS, all operate in those exact same neighborhoods and don’t have plexiglass.”

Bass adds, “There is a focus on the plexiglass but the bottom line is these are businesses that have been skirting along for a long time in terms of what they’re supposed to be doing and what they’re actually doing.”