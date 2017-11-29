Man Accused Of Punching Victim With Cerebral Palsy Sentenced To Prison

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A man accused of sucker-punching a victim with cerebral palsy has been sentenced to state prison on Wednesday.
Barry Baker, 29, will spend three to six years behind bars for an altercation outside a West Chester 7-Eleven back in May, a judge has ruled.
Police say Baker was caught on camera mocking and sucker-punching Michael Ryan, 22, who suffers from cerebral palsy.
Baker was later arrested on simple assault charges after being on the run for more than a week.
On Wednesday, Baker was taken to Chester County Corrections where he will soon be transferred to state prison.
The judge imposed a consecutive sentence of one to two years for simple assault, one to two years for flight to avoid prosecution and one to two years for probation violation.