Man Accused Of Punching Victim With Cerebral Palsy Sentenced To Prison

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A man accused of sucker-punching a victim with cerebral palsy has been sentenced to state prison on Wednesday.

Barry Baker, 29, will spend three to six years behind bars for an altercation outside a West Chester 7-Eleven back in May, a judge has ruled.

Police say Baker was caught on camera mocking and sucker-punching Michael Ryan, 22, who suffers from cerebral palsy.

Baker was later arrested on simple assault charges after being on the run for more than a week.

Defendant Accused Of Sucker-Punching Man With Cerebral Palsy Heading To Trial Following Courtroom Chaos

On Wednesday, Baker was taken to Chester County Corrections where he will soon be transferred to state prison.

The judge imposed a consecutive sentence of one to two years for simple assault, one to two years for flight to avoid prosecution and one to two years for probation violation.

