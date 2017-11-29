Actor Steve Martin Joins Philadelphia Orchestra For Academy Of Music Fundraiser

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Academy of Music’s 161st Anniversary Concert and Ball will feature a master of comedy — who’s also a pretty darn good banjo player. The event is a fundraiser for the venerable theater.

It’s been ages since Steve Martin was a wild and crazy guy. Over the years, he’s won acclaim as an actor, writer and musician, most recently composing for and playing the 5-string banjo. Philadelphia Orchestra Executive Vice President Matthew Loden says on January 27, Martin will share the stage with the Fabulous Philadelphians, led by Yannick Nezet-Seguin, playing specially orchestrated original compositions.

“We will give him free rein to intersperse all kinds of wonderful stories,” Loden said, “and comedic moments, and it just promises to be an incredibly entertaining moment.”

It all benefits the opulent Academy, the oldest opera house in the U.S. still used for its original purpose.

“If people want to hear the great Philadelphia Orchestra back in the Academy of Music, which was our home for over a hundred years, this is a wonderful opportunity to do that,” Loden said.

