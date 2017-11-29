Accomplished Alum Gives $10M Gift To Central High For Renovations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An accomplished alum of one of Philadelphia’s top high schools is kick-starting a multi-million dollar renovation.
Central High School has unveiled plans for a $42 million expansion, fueled by a $10 million donation from Joe Field — the founder of Entercom Communications, the new corporate owner of KYW Newsradio.
The 85-year-old Field, who graduated in 1949, says his gift will help fund STEM classroom renovations, and a new 400-seat performance theater.
“My hope is that now Central High will not only be one of the best academic centers, but will be one of the best performing arts centers,” Field said.
The district is kicking in $8 million, and the alumni association is launching a campaign to raise the rest.
Groundbreaking is scheduled for January 2019.