Zeoli Show Log 11.28.17

3pm- Medical marijuana users in Hawaii have been told by state authorities that they must surrender their Constitutional right to own a firearm. State officials cite federal law barring cannabis users from purchasing guns to justify the state wide confiscation.
3:20pm- According to Politico, the proposed GOP tax plan includes a carve out that would create a tax exemption for nonprofit organizations like The Newman’s Own Foundation.
4pm- FCC Chairman Ajit Pai joins the show to discuss net-neutrality, the free-market vs government regulations, and debating Cher on Twitter.