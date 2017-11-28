Zeoli Show Log 11.28.17

BREAKING: Officials Release Names Of 4 Victims Who Died In Fire At West Chester Senior Living Facility

3pm- Medical marijuana users in Hawaii have been told by state authorities that they must surrender their Constitutional right to own a firearm. State officials cite federal law barring cannabis users from purchasing guns to justify the state wide confiscation.

3:20pm- According to Politico, the proposed GOP tax plan includes a carve out that would create a tax exemption for nonprofit organizations like The Newman’s Own Foundation. 

4pm- FCC Chairman Ajit Pai joins the show to discuss net-neutrality, the free-market vs government regulations, and debating Cher on Twitter.

 

