Officials Release Names Of 4 Victims Who Died In Fire At West Chester Senior Living Facility

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Officials have released the names of the four victims who died in a fire at a senior living facility in West Chester earlier this month.

The Chester County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Mildred Gadde, Theresa Malloy, Delores Parker and her husband Thomas Parker. The four died in the Nov. 16 fire at Barclay Friends nursing home.

The coroner ruled the cause of death as smoke inhalation. The manner of death is still pending.

Another 27 people were injured in the fire.

It’s still unclear what caused the five-alarm blaze.

