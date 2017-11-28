Sen. Sweeney Wants Owner Of Trump Plaza To Tear Shuttered Casino Down

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – A plan to give billionaire Carl Ichan $5.6 million in casino tax revenue to help pay for the demolition of the Trump Plaza in Atlantic City is getting some high-powered opposition in Trenton.

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority has given preliminary approval to the idea and could make a final decision next month. New Jersey State Senate President Steve Sweeney says he’ll do all he can to block the payment.

“I think Mr. Ichan needs to demolish Trump Plaza. It’s an eyesore, but he needs to do it with his own money. He’s taken enough out of Atlantic City, and we need to ensure that those dollars that are for improvements to the city are used for that and that alone,” said Sweeney.

As for the possibility that Ichan could change his mind and leave the place standing, Sweeney said Ichan could then continue to pay taxes on it.