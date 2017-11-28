Police On Manhunt For Hit-And-Run Driver That Left 2 Teens Injured

TREVOSE, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Bucks County have new clues they hope will lead to a hit-and-run driver who struck two teens as they crossed the street.

A hit-and-run on Street Road and Philmont Avenue in Trevose, around 8 p.m. Monday, had police on a manhunt for the driver of an older style pickup truck on Tuesday morning.

The pickup truck is two-toned, mostly maroon, but has a gray or tan second tone.

.@LSPD43 looking for a truck similar to this Ford F-150 maroon/tan/gray pickup, w/ front-end damage & missing passenger side mirror. Also had a ladder rack & ladder. Involved in hit & run in Trevose TIPS: (215) 357-1234 pic.twitter.com/x0y6iVxVWj — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) November 28, 2017

The driver is described as a black man in his 30s, who may have been wearing a Knicks baseball cap and dark clothes.

“After striking two pedestrians, he drove away from the scene, either to Bensalem or on Trevose Road toward Philadelphia,” said Lower Southampton Township Police Lt. Michael Pennington.

Authorities said the hit-and-run driver initially stopped at the intersection and moved the two teens he struck to the side of the road, but then he sped off.

“I would like to see the driver turn himself in and make amends and just leaving them there,” said Cathy Clayton.

Clayton knows the teens who were hit.

One is an 18-year-old male who is in stable condition. The other is an 18-year-old female who is in critical condition, fighting for her life.

“Her mother called me from the hospital, told me it was her,” said Clayton. “They are very concerned, they are asking for prayers. Her mom said it is not good right now. She was getting ready for her second operation.”

Clayton hopes if the driver doesn’t come forward that someone else does who knows him or recognizes the two-toned maroon and gray or tan truck.

It would have front-end damage and a missing passenger rear view mirror.

The truck also had a ladder rack with an attached ladder at the time of the crash.

“I pray that somebody will come forth, somebody that knows this person, the person that drives the truck. I hope that they do the right thing,” added Clayton.

Anyone with information on the driver or the truck is asked to contact Lower Southampton Township Police at 215-357-1234.