US Supreme Court Hears Arguments That Could Redefine Your Digital Privacy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments, Wednesday, on a case that could redefine Americans’ right to privacy in the digital age.

The Supreme Court will consider whether prosecutors violated the Fourth Amendment against unreasonable searches, when they tracked a Detroit robbery suspect using cell tower data obtained without a warrant.

National Constitution Center President Jeffrey Rosen says the case of Carpenter vs. United States could be the most important digital privacy case this century.

“If the court holds that we have an expectation of privacy in our public movements, then we’ll be spared the danger of having the government track us 24/7 door to door by collecting our cell phone information or by sending drones to track us in public,” Rosen said.

But if the court backs the government, Rosen says, privacy could take a hit.

A ruling is expected by June.