Sen. Booker, Local Leaders Unveil Slavery Memorial Dedicated In Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) – Lawmakers gathered in Camden to dedicate a historical marker that recognizes New Jersey’s ties to slavery.

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross joined local leaders Monday near the Camden waterfront to unveil the marker. At least 800 enslaved Africans were ferried across the Delaware River from Philadelphia to Camden by the Cooper family in the 18th century. Those enslaved people would go on to work on large farms in the state.

Both Booker and Norcross noted debates about Confederate monuments across the country during the ceremony. Booker said it’s imperative to tell honest narratives because “people are trying to push revisionist history.” Norcross said its sad American history has been misinterpreted.

Two other markers will be erected in the spring where enslaved people were received in Camden.

