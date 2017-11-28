Robert Covington Struggles After Childhood Friend Shot And Killed

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Robert Covington had his worst game of the season on Monday night, but now we know why.

Before the game, RoCo found out that a childhood friend of his was shot and killed.

Right before the game started Robert Covington found out that a childhood friend of his was tragically shot and killed. #Sixers — Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) November 28, 2017

Covington reportedly found out about the news via a text message.

“I found out before the game that a friend of mine back home had gotten killed today,” Covington said after the Sixers’ loss to the Cavs via NBCSportsPhilly.com. “It kind of threw my mental off right before the game.”

Covington had just four points on 1-11 shooting, including an 0-9 clip from beyond the arch. He also had three turnovers and missed most of the first quarter after getting into early foul trouble. For the season, Covington averages 15.2 points on 3.2 three’s made per game.

As a team, Philadelphia shot a horrid 3-28 from three-point range.

“I tried to play through it for my team and my teammates and everything, but it was just one of them tough games to deal with,” Covington told NBCSportsPhilly.com. “It kind of showed.”