Philadelphia Named One Of The Top Winter Getaway Destinations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia has been named a top winter getaway destination.
The U.S. News & World Report ranked the best winter getaways in every state and the City of Brotherly Love made the list.
The publication cited the city’s “world-class museums and storied landmarks,” along with the Mummers Parade, as why people should flock to Philadelphia during the winter months.
“With world-class museums and storied landmarks, a dynamic culinary scene and lively seasonal events, the City of Brotherly Love wins over culture vultures, foodies, urbanites and history buffs alike. Revelers can catch the Mummers Parade on New Year’s Day, when scores or visitors flank JFK Boulevard to catch sight of the bright floats and ornate costumes of dancers and performers. And as temperatures drop, visitors flock to the city’s renowned art and architecture institutions – the Philadelphia Museum of Art is a must not only for its iconic Rocky Steps but also its top-notch collections – and of course destinations that commemorate America’s birthplace, including Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell Center,” U.S. News & World Report wrote.
