Lane Johnson Makes Generous Donation To Support Philadelphia School District

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia Eagle is among the generous donors pledging support to the School District of Philadelphia on this Giving Tuesday.

In front of students from the F. Amadee Bregy School in South Philadelphia, Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson announced he is donating 100 percent of his new clothing line “Follow my block” LJ65, to the fund for the School District of Philadelphia.

“What kids don’t know man they are the future are America and they’re so important,” Johnson said. “I think what I’m trying to do “Follow My Block” all of the proceeds go to the school so we can get the school district in Philadelphia to improve consistently year after year.

For information on where you can buy the LJ65 merchandise click here, or you can donate to the fund by clicking here.