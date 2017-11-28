5 Former High School Hockey Players Will Stand Trial For On-Ice Brawl

MONTGOMERYVILLE, PA (CBS) — Five players from Ridley high school’s hockey team will stand trial on assault charges stemming from an on-ice brawl at a “Flyers Cup” tournament game in Hatfield earlier this year. At their preliminary hearing Tuesday, prosecutors argued it was a concerted attack, but defense lawyers countered saying fighting is just part of the game.

Ridley was losing 7-1 to Central Bucks West with seven minutes to go in the quarterfinal game when the brawl started.

Brock Anderson, Jacob Cross, Nate Dunning, Ryan Gricco, and Thomas Plotts are facing charges including simple assault and conspiracy to commit assault.

Investigators say, the score keeper heard the Ridley players listing who they wanted to beat up or hurt.

Prosecutor John Gradel showed a video of the fight at the preliminary hearing.

He says Ridley players were frustrated, the seniors knew this was their last game and they couldn’t be suspended for fighting, so they took out their frustration on the CB West players.

“When the puck was dropped none of the players from Ridley made a move for the puck, all they did was start throwing punches,” Grandel said.

Defense attorney Mike Malloy said, in his view this was a mutual fight.

“It seems to me that whatever Ridley did was wrong and whatever CB West did was defensive,” Grandel said. “I don’t see the video that way at all.”

Three CB West players were injured, one with a broken nose and a broken bone around his eye.

Charges were held against four of the players, another waived his hearing. A formal arraignment in Montgomery County court is set for January 17th.