Historic Homes In Philadelphia Get Festive Makeover For Holiday Season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some of Philadelphia’s historic houses are getting all dressed up for the holiday season.

And at Fairmount Park, some of the city’s hidden treasures have a refreshed festive spirit.

Bryan Hoffman, owner of Hoffman Design Group, as well as Kathryn Ott Lovell and Jamie Gauthier of the Fairmount Park Conservancy, gave Eyewitness News insight into this transformation.

Boy Suffering From Rare Form Of Epilepsy Becomes Member Of The University Of Delaware Tennis Team

“Nobody has the history that Philadelphia has,” Lovell explained. “To know that so much of that history took place here in our parks system is really unique. Lemon Hill was the first acquisition that the city made to begin Fairmont Park.”

She added that “the historic homes are definitely a gift for the city but for all year round for Philadelphians.”

And at this time of year, you’ll find surprises around every corner of every house during their days of special events.

“We’re infusing the program here with a celebration of Philadelphia’s food, music, neighborhoods and families. All the things that make Philadelphia great,” Gauthier said.

And the decor that decks every hall with a purpose preserves Philly’s pride.