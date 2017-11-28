Volunteers At Local Elementary School Give Of Themselves On Giving Tuesday And Every Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – On this Giving Tuesday, some people are giving more than money — they’re giving their time.

At the William Dick Elementary School at 24th and Diamond, volunteer Andrew McKnight greets the students every day.

“All the kids know me. There’s 584 kids in this school, and because I live right in the neighborhood and the projects are right across the street. I walk through them every day. They know me, I know their parents,” said McKnight.

Terena Clements, mom to a fourth-grader there, has volunteered in the lunchroom, at recess, and now she’s at the front desk.

“Someone was supposed to be at the front desk, and Miss Williams, she said, ‘Terena, can you do the front desk for me?’ And it’s been over a year now I’ve been there. But I love it!” said Clements.

Principal Amy Williams says she doesn’t know where her school would be without the services of volunteers.

“With the shortage of staff, we always need more staff. We always need more resources, so having people that are willing to give of their time and volunteer their time is really key for us,” said Williams.

McKnight and Clements also give their time, serving on the School Advisory Council.