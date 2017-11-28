Flyers Fans Want Dave Hakstol Out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers are amid their longest winless streak since February of 2008.
On Monday night, the Flyers blew another lead and lost their eighth straight game in overtime to the Penguins.
On Tuesday morning, fans indicated via the 94WIP Morning Show Twitter poll that they want head coach Dave Hakstol fired.
“Right now, the common theme probably over the last eight to 10 games, we’ve given up too much in our D-zone,” Hakstol said via The Courier Post. “At times when you get back on your feels there you start trying to defend by being safe and that doesn’t work. We’ve got to get quicker and we’ve got to get harder in our defensive zone.”
Hakstol, 49, is in his third year as the Flyers coach. After making the playoffs in his first season going 41-27-14, the Flyers regressed and went 39-33-10 last year.
Through 24 games, their 8-9-7 with 23 points, worst in the Metropolitan division.