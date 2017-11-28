Chobani’s Yogurt Is Getting A New Look

By Jill Disis

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chobani is switching up its look.

The popular maker of Greek yogurt on Tuesday unveiled redesigned packaging and suggested that it wants to expand beyond its signature treat into a food-focused wellness company.

The old cups featured the company’s name in large, striking type across the front. The new cups have a softer feel, with a smaller type and images of fruit scattered around the container.

Chobani says its “evolution” brings “specialness and magic” to a crowded yogurt shelf. The company faces competition in the Greek yogurt market from brands like Fage, Siggi’s, Dannon and Yoplait.

Chobani, which started distributing its yogurt nationally a decade ago, says it’s also priming itself for more growth as a “wellness” company.

“We make yogurt but our business is wellness-for the fans who enjoy our products to the communities we operate in,” said Peter McGuinness, the company’s chief marketing and commercial officer, in a news release. “We spent the past 10 years focusing on the impact our company can and does have on communities across America, using food as a force for good. That’s framing how we’re looking at the next decade, and our new packaging is the first glimpse into that.”

He called it a “beautiful translation” of the brand that brings it closer to being a “food-focused wellness company.” McGuinness and Chobani did not indicate in specific terms what that meant.

Chobani also said it is rolling out a new product called “Chobani with a Hint Of.” It’s a new, less sweet yogurt that uses “only natural ingredients, hand-selected varietal real fruits and spices.” That yogurt is coming to some markets in December but will expand nationwide next July.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.