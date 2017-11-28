Better Business Bureau Warns Of Scam Targeting Online Shoppers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Better Business Bureau is warning the public of a scam targeting online holiday shoppers.

The scam goes like this: A shopper finds a website with amazing deals. An order is placed using a credit card.

“They are giving away their credit card information. Their payment information,” said Kelsey Coleman with the Better Business Bureau serving Eastern Pennsylvania.

Coleman says after your information is entered a UPS or FedEx tracking number is given, but it’s not real.

“In this case it’s just a phony link that will probably contain malware, and it’s not really directing anyone from where there package is, it’s just a scam,” she says.

Coleman recommends before you buy from any website make sure it’s a legitimate business.

And she says if the price seems too good to be true, it usually is too good to be true.

The Better Business Bureau says you can checkout its website bbb.org to see if there are complaints or warnings with a particular site you may be shopping with.