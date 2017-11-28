Alshon Jeffery: NFL Digital Diaries

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Alshon Jeffery is in his sixth season in the NFL and his first with the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s the team’s star wide receiver and he’s consistently one of the top receivers in the NFL.

He played his first five seasons with the Chicago Bears. In 2013, he surpassed the Bears single game receiving yards’ record twice in one season (218 yards, 249 yards) and became the first Chicago Bear to record two 200-yard receiving games in a single season. He finished the 2013 season with 1,421 yards, second most in team history, and was named to the Pro Bowl. He was also named the Pro Football Writers Association Most Improved Player.

In 2014, he recorded his second 1,000-yard season (1,133 yards). In 2015, he led the Bears in receptions (54). In 2016, the Bears placed the “franchise” tag on him and he achieved the third most receiving yards in Bear’s franchise history (4,549 yards).

In 2017, he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as the primary receiver; through the first five games he has 20 receptions for 246 yards and 2 touchdowns.

He played college football for the University of South Carolina (ESPN named him best player in SEC, All-American, Capital One Bowl MVP). He grew up in St. Matthews, South Carolina.

In this episode, Alshon will take us through his off day as he explores historic Philadelphia, the “City of Brotherly Love.” Alshon is playing his first season in Philadelphia and is looking forward to site-seeing in his new home-away-from-home.

Scenes may include Alshon ringing the Liberty Bell (historic landmark and iconic symbol of American independence), viewing the Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution (in Independence Hall, where they were originally signed), running the “Rocky Steps” at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, posing with Eagles fans at the Rocky statue, eating a Philly Cheesesteak at Jim’s Steaks South Street (5-time “Best of Philly” winner) and driving through historic Philadelphia.

Discussion topics may include his excitement about playing in brilliant Philadelphia, the city’s iconic place in American history, Philly culture, his favorite foods (Philly Cheesesteak and others!), his favorite Rocky scene, the amazing community of Eagles fans, his excitement about playing for the NFC East leading Eagles, South Carolina football, family and teammates. Through it all we’ll have an inside look at the entertaining “local” adventures an NFL Star has off the field.