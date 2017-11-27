Police: Thieves Steal $278,000 Worth Of Vodka From Distillery

LOS ANGELES (CBS) — Thieves steal nearly $280,000 worth of vodka from a California distillery.
Surveillance video shows a vodka thief on the roof of Fog Shots distillery in Los Angeles.
Police say he was one of several culprits who made off with 1,800 gallons of vodka, worth a whopping $278,000.
The owner says the video shows one of the thieves scoping out the business ahead of Nov. 19 theft.
No arrests have been made.