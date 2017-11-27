Police: Thieves Steal $278,000 Worth Of Vodka From Distillery

Filed Under: Fog Shots, Talkers, Vodka

LOS ANGELES (CBS) — Thieves steal nearly $280,000 worth of vodka from a California distillery.

Restaurant In Italy Only Serves 2 People At A Time

Surveillance video shows a vodka thief on the roof of Fog Shots distillery in Los Angeles.

Police say he was one of several culprits who made off with 1,800 gallons of vodka, worth a whopping $278,000.

The owner says the video shows one of the thieves scoping out the business ahead of Nov. 19 theft.

More Than 180 Women Accuse Massage Envy Therapists Of Sexual Assault 

No arrests have been made.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch