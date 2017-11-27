Ski Season Has Started Early In The Poconos

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The weather is expected to be mild and sunny this week across the Philadelphia region, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be ready to hit the slopes. The local ski season has arrived early.

The slopes opened on Black Friday at Blue Mountain. It’s only the second time for such an early opening in the resort’s 40-year history.

“It’s earlier than we were open last year. Last year, we were not open until December 9,” said spokeswoman Melissa Yingling. “So in the last 40 years, the only other time we were open as early as Black Friday was in the 2014-2015 ski season.

The slopes are closed now, but they will be re-open for the season on Saturday with at least five trails and three lifts in operation.

“We had five trails open this past weekend,” Yingling explained. “And the reason why we’re closing this week, mid week, is so our snowmakers have the opportunity to create more snow and preserve the snow we already have. The less people that are on it, the longer it will last.”

She says Blue Mountain is celebrating its big anniversary year with special prices for lift tickets and lesson packages. You can also hit the slopes this weekend at Big Boulder.