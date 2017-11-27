‘It’s An Assault On New Jersey’: Senator Booker Slams GOP Tax Plan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While visiting Camden, Democratic U.S. Senator Cory Booker slammed the Republican tax proposal that could go the floor for a vote by the end of the week. He says New Jersey would lose important tax breaks.

Senator Booker calls it an insult, if the Republican led Senate eliminates middle class tax breaks for homeowners and the state sales and income tax deductions.

“This is not right or left,” Booker said. “This is an assault on our state that will hurt our state economy, cost us jobs and cost people their homes.”

Booker says many folks are locked into 30-year mortgages with the understanding that they could make critical deductions.

“This is outrageous. It is a direct assault,” he said. “They are targeting this state.”

He says Republicans are unfairly punishing New Jersey and other high tax states, most of them governed by Democrats, including California and Maryland, to fund tax cuts for the rest of the country.

“And that’s why you’re seeing some Republican congresspeople from this state coming out against this tax plan,” Booker said.

Senator Booker says “you don’t need to be a tax accountant to understand that eliminating tax breaks like this would place a heavy burden on New Jersey families.”