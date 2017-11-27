‘Philadelphia’s Premiere, Contemporary Ballet’ Set To Return For New Series

By Andrew Kramer
By Andrew Kramer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you’re looking for something different to do in Philadelphia, BalletX is gearing up for their fall series.

So what exactly is BalletX?

“We’re Philadelphia’s premiere, contemporary ballet,” explained artistic and executive director Christine Cox. “We make new ballets that are really fun and different and incredibly moving.”

She says anybody with a passion for the arts should experience BalletX.

“It’s important that we come together and share in something unique and special,” Cox said. “We make all new work, so usually you come in and you have no idea what you’re going to see. But you will see beautiful dancers that are classically trained, doing new work by choreographers from all over the world.”

The two-week fall series begins Wednesday night, November 29 at the Wilma Theatre on South Broad Street with “Beautiful Decay.”

“You have to see this ballet,” Cox said. “It’s about the aging process and it’s one of my most favored, treasured ballets.

And here’s something you don’t see everyday…

(credit: Bill Hebert)

“There are two guest dancers that are ages 77 and 81 in the piece dancing with the ten, young dancers of BalletX,” Cox added. “So it’s just extraordinary.”

For more information on BalletX, including the details on the spring and summer series, CLICK HERE.

BalletX also recently announced they’re opening a Center For World Premiere Choreography late next year on Washington Avenue.

