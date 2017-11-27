Main Line Payday Lender Found Guilty Of Racketeering, Fraud

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A jury reached a verdict Monday in the federal fraud case of a payday loan shark based along the Main Line.
A jury has convicted 76-year-old Charles Hallinan of racketeering, fraud and money laundering for a payday loan scheme.
The Villanova resident owned and operated several businesses which would lend cash to people at a very high interest rate, with their next paycheck going back to the lender, an illegal practice in Pennsylvania and several other states.
The government says Hallinan and his co-defendant, 69-year-old Wheeler Neff, conspired to dodge authorities by paying off three Native American Indian tribes to pretend they were the lenders.
Hallinan and Neff collected nearly $700-million and defraud 1,400 people.
Neff was also found guilty on several similar charges.
Both are set to be sentenced in April and could face more than a decade in prison.