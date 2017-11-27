Bomb Squad Called After Contractors Discover Possible World War II-Style Mortar While Digging

LINDENWOLD, N.J. (CBS) — Contractors discovered a possible World War II-style mortar while digging in Lindenwold, police say.
Camden County police were dispatched around 10:30 a.m. for possible explosives that were discovered in the 1100 block of West Park Avenue.
Police say when contractors were digging around the area, they discovered what appeared to be a World War II-style mortar.
Police then contacted the bomb squad to properly dispose of the device.
Police are not sure whether the mortar is authentic or a replica, but it may be active.
Police and the bomb squad are still on the scene.