6-Month-Old Puppy Found On Sidewalk With Fractured Skull

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A puppy is fighting for her life after having her skull fractured.

According to Chester County Dog Tails, 6-month-old Josie was found on a sidewalk with a fractured skull from blunt force trauma and taken to Animal Care & Control Team of Philadelphia on Sunday.

The organization says there is nothing separating her sinuses anymore and that her brain is exposed in one place.

“Each breath Josie takes causes the frontal bones of her skull to rise and fall,” said Chester County Dog Tails in a Facebook post.

The Noah’s Ark Rescue Project and Sanctuary says that Josie is currently stable at Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Center and showing signs of improvement.

“They have taken her off of Oxygen and she is holding her own,” the animal rescue group said in a Facebook post.

The group says vets want to do exploratory surgery on the puppy’s head to see how extensive the damage is, along with possibly placing a drain.

The puppy is not showing signs of neurological issues, but vets want to do a CT scan to further diagnose the severity of her skull fractures.

Over $2,500 has been raised so far toward Josie’s care.

Noah’s Ark is hoping for a full investigation into Josie’s injuries.

