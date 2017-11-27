Police: Homeless Man Beaten To Death By Group Of Teens

By Joe Holden
Filed Under: Local TV, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crime scene tape was the lone reminder of what happened on Sunday at Loring and Erdlick Streets in the Mayfair section of Northeast Philadelphia.

That’s until neighbors stepped up and posted a modest memorial for Kevin Cullen.

“They killed this man, and when they were bashing his head into a wall so hard I can feel it in my bedroom, you’re doing some damage,” Donna Fricker said.

Police say five teenagers attacked Cullen — a man who neighbors and family say had no permanent home and often slept behind a local bar.

“I mean to find out, I didn’t know it was Kevin until I just found out,” she said.

Distraught over the brutality, those who knew Cullen were shaken.

“And my dad and my aunt used to buy him new sneakers and everything,” said Regina Kilpatrick, who lived nearby. “This morning I called my dad, I said, ‘It’s Kevin.’ He’s devastated.”

Police took two people in for questioning and have since released them.

“We’re still working on identifications and bringing them in,” said Philadelphia Police Capt. John Ryan.

Investigators say one of teens left something behind at the scene which was later found by a witness.

“I said maybe this is one of their phones, next thing we know the thing starts ringing, Instagram Live, so that was one of the guy’s phones,” said neighbor Jennifer Wall.

A neighborhood is now sorting out the disturbing details of the vicious beating.

Cullen’s family described him as a man who got swept up in hard times.

“He drifted in and out of our lives the last 10 years,” his brother, Tom Cullen, said. “Our dad passed away and he went on a downward slide since then.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

 

More from Joe Holden
Comments

One Comment

  1. Edward Rhoads says:
    November 28, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Damn Amish kids at it again.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Caleb Williams says:
    November 28, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Obama’s sons!

    Reply | Report comment
  3. pershing@usa.com (@I_M_AlwaysRight) says:
    November 28, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    African American teens.
    Why won’t the media give the public important information that could keep us safe?

    Reply | Report comment
  4. Jim Williams says:
    November 28, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    The article didn’t give a description of the five teenagers. If I see a group of five Girl Scouts, I’ll call the cops so that an officer can drop by and determine if they are the ones they are looking for.

    Reply | Report comment
  5. Tanya Martin says:
    November 28, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    War on White People.

    Reply | Report comment
  6. Ricky Pucheu says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    If Obama had several sons….

    Reply | Report comment
  7. Henry Zee says:
    November 28, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    I guess that I will cross “The City of Brotherly Love” off my list of places to spend my retirement vacation dollars. Along with many other Left Coast and Other Left Coast cities where the thugs seem to rule.

    Reply | Report comment
  8. Paul King says:
    November 28, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    You know who it was. Be aware. Arm yourselves.

    Reply | Report comment
  9. Jim Corridan says:
    November 28, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Homeless white man murdered by a black wolf pack .Liberal whites are to blame .How has that “white guilt ” served you .

    Reply | Report comment
  10. Alvin Marcott says:
    November 28, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    we need to stand up to this “juvenile” demographic that keeps killing us!!!

    Reply | Report comment
  11. tsharkeynj says:
    November 28, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    Blue gum thugs

    Reply | Report comment
  12. Jessie Boeson says:
    November 28, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    itz dey culcha

    Reply | Report comment
  13. Josh Davis says:
    November 28, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Things like this happen while at the same time, councilwoman Cindy Bass wants to remove the plexi/armor glass barriers that are at the cashier station in some convenience stores, claiming they’re a form of “indignity” being pushed on her constituents.

    Reply | Report comment
  14. 😇disinterestedcat🍕 (@14_below) says:
    November 28, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    im happy to see that 100% of the comments are of people who have been redpilled.

    Reply | Report comment
  15. John Ruppe says:
    November 28, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    Famous last words. We need to give them room to destroy.

    Reply | Report comment
  16. John J KevlockSr says:
    November 28, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    I owed a house not 3 blocks from there for about 30 years. Sold it about 2 weeks ago. It’s over. The whole Northeast is Indian Country now. Fly, you fools !https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=meOCdyS7ORE

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Richard Gamble says:
      November 28, 2017 at 7:00 pm

      Having spent time on reservations, I was safe and knew it. This is beyond savage.

      Reply | Report comment
  17. Bigg Donn says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    DAFNz…

    Reply | Report comment
  18. dtahan says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    ….and the NFL thugs in harmony with these ‘youths’ take the knee again.

    Reply | Report comment
  19. Epaminondas says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    Something has to be done about these marauding bands of Amish youth.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Arnet Ramming says:
      November 28, 2017 at 3:12 pm

      When your own life is worthless, this is how you treat others.

      Reply | Report comment
  20. Vern Williford says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Juveniles, huh? Teens, you say?? We don’t have to look too far to solve this one! It’s those trouble-making Amish again! The Final Solution to this scourge is retroactive birth control! Works every time it’s tried!

    Reply | Report comment
  21. Tom Ronson says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    Just remember the top commandment of the real estate business. Never buy a home within one mile of any street named after MLK.

    Reply | Report comment
  22. Barrett Wiedeman (@barrettwiedemen) says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    “juveniles”, “teens”. Sigh.

    Reply | Report comment
  23. Woody Johnson says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    They haven’t really given a description, but we know already. Philly is in PA. There are a lot of Amish in PA.

    Looks like another Rumspringa crime spree to me.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Gary Drake says:
      November 28, 2017 at 7:32 pm

      Kinks, Nig Nogs,

      Reply | Report comment
  24. AMERICAN RIFLEMAN (@GUNNYG2002) says:
    November 28, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Juvemiles = Black Teen Thugs

    Reply | Report comment
  25. Chainsaw McGerk (@ChainsawMcGerk) says:
    November 28, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Here’s something that NEVER happens in North Idaho.

    Reply | Report comment
  26. Peter York says:
    November 28, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    I am so tired of liberal reporters withholding the identities of these savages. Why don’t they do their job and tell us who they are: DEMOCRATS!

    Reply | Report comment
  27. Larry Folds (@flashfolds) says:
    November 28, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    Black thugs murder and all you call them is juveniles?

    Reply | Report comment
  28. Mike Miller says:
    November 28, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    HEY ! CBS PHILLY !!!
    WHY WON’T YOU TELL THE WORLD THE BLACKS ARE KILLING WHITES ?!
    You, sirs, are worthless.

    Reply | Report comment
  29. amitore locato (@amitorelocato) says:
    November 28, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    Group,teens,juveniles= N$#@%&

    Reply | Report comment
  30. jnsesq says:
    November 28, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    Blacks behaving blackly. Surprise, surprise…

    Thanks, LBJ, for exchanging the black American family for serial inseminators servicing welfare sows raising the next generation of incarcerants. Vietnam wasn’t enough for you — you had to bring the war back home.

    You got your Democrat votes for “free” stuff.

    Reply | Report comment
  31. John Oakman says:
    November 28, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Bet dey All looks lak Obammie’s sons.

    Reply | Report comment
  32. Willie William says:
    November 28, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    Just more of HIllary’s super predators doing what they do best. No need to even ask their race.

    Reply | Report comment
  33. Robert Thompson says:
    November 28, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    Mandatory sterlization for all on welfare. Death penalty for all murders. No additional welfare for your second child. No more free cell phones.

    Reply | Report comment
  34. Dale Warren says:
    November 28, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    The lawless anarchy responsible for such reprehensible acts stems from the practical application of stupid and dangerous radical, alt-Left, anti-American, socialist, Progressive Democrat policies. Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan warned his political party about the impending peril and dire social ramifications inherent in their lunacy, but his alert was pooh-poohed in the customary and habitual fashion of those who despise common sense because of their uncontrollable greed for political power and political office.

    Reply | Report comment
  35. Dave Allen says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:40 am

    Whats the big deal, just kids being kids.

    Reply | Report comment
  36. Randy Ross says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:29 am

    Probably another hate crime that doesn’t get reported as such.

    Reply | Report comment
  37. Jess Sain (@Red_Ruffansore) says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:23 am

    Undoubtedly a group of Amish teens or a young republicans group. Please don’t bother to include an actual description, the utter lack thereof was more than enough.

    Reply | Report comment
  38. Stone Wall (@Stonewall_MAGA) says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:10 am

    nqqnoggs….Can’t live with them, Won’t live near them.

    Reply | Report comment
  39. James Schovanec says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:10 am

    The toilet of brotherly luv

    Reply | Report comment
  40. Nobody N Particular (@fla5hfire) says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:00 am

    Left the Philly area decades ago, never looked back. If you are capable, I would recommend moving out of cities, as these are the source of the problem. Cities, by and large, are run by progressive democrats, who have taken it upon themselves to right, a wrong that only they see, while ignoring the objective truth around them. Stop the welfare state, stop rewarding mothers having children out of wedlock, stop providing money for food and shelter when they are able to work. If they are never held accountable, then they will always act recklessly and selfishly. “Those who will not work, should not eat”

    Reply | Report comment
  41. Steve Madison says:
    November 28, 2017 at 10:55 am

    Let me guess: Homeless man was white. The “juveniles” were not. We know the drill. How many more times does this happen before…(finish the sentence for yourself)?

    Reply | Report comment
  42. Ralph Davis says:
    November 28, 2017 at 10:53 am

    $1000.00 says the ‘juveniles’ are blacker than the ace of spades.

    Reply | Report comment
  43. OIF Alumni (@OIFAlumni) says:
    November 28, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Non descriptive, gender-less juveniles in predominantly black community kill homeless man with a name that can be pronounced in English.

    Reply | Report comment
  44. Pegon Zellschmidt (@PegonZellschmid) says:
    November 28, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Hmm, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Congo have the same uncivilizable ‘youth’. Link?

    Reply | Report comment
  45. Jerry Snaper says:
    November 28, 2017 at 10:36 am

    Yes, pick on the rich homeless person to rob and murder. Doesn’t matter the victim was white and the attackers of african decent. “animal throwbacks” It is also likely they were driven by the islamic commands of killing Kufars.

    Reply | Report comment
  46. Kerry Spaulding says:
    November 28, 2017 at 10:36 am

    “Teens” and “juveniles”? More media code words for that subgroup of undisciplined street savages who seem to possess no useful purpose.

    Reply | Report comment
  47. Carl Romano says:
    November 28, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Juveniles = teenage african americans

    Reply | Report comment
  48. Robert F. Schaffer says:
    November 28, 2017 at 4:07 am

    This is really sick and brutal way of beating this poor homeless man to death. Where are the parents? They don’t care? Put them in jail.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Ray Sagastiano says:
      November 28, 2017 at 10:23 am

      Parents? Those co ons would be lucky to have a grandmammy around.

      Reply | Report comment
    2. lingsun54 says:
      November 28, 2017 at 10:42 am

      95% of inner city black teens grow up without a father.

      Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch