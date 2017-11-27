Eagles Fans Inquiring About Super Bowl Vacation Packages

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia travel agents are already getting inquiries from Eagles fans about purchasing Super Bowl packages for the big game in Minneapolis. The only problem is that the Eagles are not guaranteed a spot in the Super Bowl, causing fans to take a big risk with their wallets.

The average package price, including airfare, a hotel and a game ticket is approximately $6,000 per person. The Birds have five more regular season games before the playoffs, but some say shelling out $6,000 a piece in November for a February package is well worth the risk.

“That’s just the type of fan base we are! You see it with baseball, you see it with football, with everything. Philly is passionate. I’m all for it,” Eagles fan Brendon Little said.

Spending big without a Super Bowl guarantee isn’t so crazy, according to local travel agent Iris Hami. She owns Gil Travel on Walnut Street in Philadelphia. She’s already received multiple inquiries about packages.

“It’s expensive but it’s worth it. If you love football, it’s worth it,” Hami said.

Hami says if you have the urge to buy now, make sure to get travel insurance, and not just any travel insurance. Most companies offer what is called “cancel for any reason” but it’s almost 50 percent more than regular travel insurance.

“You have to read between the lines and you can always call the representative of the insurance company if you have questions, Hami said.