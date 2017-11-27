Fans In A Frenzy As Eagles Eye Playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles are flying high, as some scramble to get their hands on anything Birds-related.

“It’s insane,” said Rob Calabrese, manager of Philly Team Store in Center City. “I’ve just never really seen anything like it since we’ve been here.”

Calabrese estimates sales are up more than 30 percent since this time last year.

“Being Cyber Monday, our sales are pretty crazy with Eagles stuff. It’s all Eagles, all day,” he said.

Calabrese says demand is especially high for gear specific to one player.

“Anything that we do have is flying off the shelf right now — anything with his name on it. We could print Carson Wentz onesies like this and I’m sure it would sell,” he said.

The quarterback has another fan in Lebron James.

“My favorite player right now is Carson Wentz,” James said. “He’s a really smart player.”

Even lifelong fans who no longer live in the City of Brotherly Love had to snag new gear.

“I actually live in Washington, D.C. where my friends are Redskins fans, so I’m here to get some Eagles gear so I can represent our team and represent our city,” said Rob Scott, who grew up in Philadelphia.

It’s a city ready to see its team in the Super Bowl, fans say.

“It’s a completely new team, just transcendent. I think it’s caught the city by surprise and I think everyone’s in love with them. It’s fun to watch,” said Joe Previtera of Fishtown.

The Birds face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night.