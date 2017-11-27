Doug Pederson: Jay Ajayi ‘Not At All’ Unhappy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Doug Pederson is defending the Jay Train.

In his third game since being acquired by the Eagles in a trade, Jay Ajayi received just five carries and six total touches in the Eagles’ 31-3 win over the Bears on Sunday.

“My role is to run the plays that the coaches call,” Ajayi told the media after the game. “I’m happy we’re winning, just keep it going.”

Hall of Fame analyst Ray Didinger had this to say about Ajayi’s somber attitude during those post game comments.

“If he’s got an issue with the touches, hey chiefs, this team was winning before you got here,” Didinger said.

Ajayi responded to the comments on Twitter, tweeting: “CLOWNS.”

Pederson was asked about Ajayi’s attitude Monday on the 94WIP Morning Show.

“Not at all, not at all,” Pederson said when asked if Ajayi was unhappy with his touches.

In the third quarter, Ajayi broke a long run but fumbled on his way into the end zone. Luckily, his teammate Nelson Agholor recovered the fumble in the end zone and the Eagles scored anyway.

“In fact, he should be visibly upset,” Pederson said of Ajayi. “He had a chance to score on that play and was doing a great job with the stiff arm on one defender. And then, obviously, the next guy comes in and hits the ball. But those guys pride themselves on taking care of the ball. He had a nose for the end zone on that particular play.

“He’s been a great addition to our running back room and to the success of what we’ve been doing these last couple of weeks with him. He’s a tremendous teammate and so, yeah, I’d be upset. If you get a chance to score and you fumble right there — it was a great effort, obviously, by Nelson.

“But no, I don’t sense any of that. He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do and he’ll continue with the same role that he’s in.”

In three games with the Eagles, Ajayi has 20 carries and two catches, in three straight 28-point victories.