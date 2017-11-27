Work Takes Back Seat To Shopping On Cyber Monday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some of us are using the term “work” loosely today, as we just can’t help but search for deals to scoop up on this Cyber Monday. So here is a look at some of the bargains to be had.

Fifteen percent off across the board at Target.com.

“It brings prices on Amazon products cheaper than what Amazon is selling,” said online shopping expert Brent Shelton with BFads.net.

Twenty percent discounts sitewide at Kohls.

“They were only offering 15% on Black Friday,” Shelton said.

Shelton notes a bargain bonanza at many apparel stores on the web. Half off at Gap and Banana Republic, 40% reductions at Levi’s and Old Navy.

The fitness tracker Fitbit Charge 2 is $100 at many retailers; use the $50 you save to get a couple smart speakers, like the Google Home Mini or Amazon Echo Dot.

Upgrade your older TV with a Roku Streaming Stick Plus: Amazon has it for $43. Or splurge on a new big screen: the top-rated 55″ B7A by LG is at $1500 the best price on OLED technology yet seen.

Best Buy has a Dell laptop for under $150.

Need home appliances? You could score significant savings on Kenmore products at Sears.com, as the company struggles to stay in business.

And keep those browsers open for more days of deals.

“We have several retailers that are going to call it Cyber Week or Cyber Monday Extended tomorrow,” Shelton explained.