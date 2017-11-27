Authorities Arrest Suspect In Vandalism Of 5 Black Churches In New Jersey

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Prosecutors say several acts of vandalism committed at five predominantly black churches in northern New Jersey are no longer being investigated as possible bias crimes.

Officials announced Sunday that a 45-year-old Morristown man has been arrested and charged with criminal mischief for breaking windows and damaging signs at the Morris Township and Morristown churches.

The damage was discovered Saturday and Zuri C. Towns told officials he acted alone. Officials say he had previously attended services as a minor at one of the vandalized churches. He was arrested near his home that’s close to some of the churches.

Officials say their investigation shows no signs these were bias crimes.

Towns was served with summons complains pending a court appearance. Lawyer information for Towns could not be found.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

