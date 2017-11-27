Avoid Getting Scammed On Cyber Monday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Today is Cyber Monday – the day retailers supposedly put their best deals online for shoppers – experts say there are some good buys but you have to be careful.

They say many of us will spend some time during our weekday sneaking a peek onto websites to see what’s out there. And, the retail analysts say with more people carrying mobile devices, it will be easier to do that shopping.

Smart shopping expert Tray Bodge says you’ll likely find the best deals on smaller and larger electronics – anything from headphones to TVs, and anything having to do with gaming like video games and consoles. She says you should also find good deals on small appliances and on fall clothing.

As to things you should avoid for now….

“Things like tools and hardware, they tend to be more deeply discounted in December,” said Bodge. “If you’re doing any selfish shopping, I would hold out for linens – those are better in January. Holiday decor and winter apparel will be better discounted in December as well.”

Most important, the internet security experts say scammers are waiting to try to grab your personal information and credit card number.

They say the most important thing you can do before making an online purchase is to look at the web address of the site and make sure it’s an “https” for secure. If it’s not, the experts say, keep moving.