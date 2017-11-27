Facebook Using Artificial Intelligence To Help Prevent Suicide

By Stephanie Ballesteros
Filed Under: Local TV, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Facebook is launching a new tool to help prevent suicide.

Facebook says it will now use artificial intelligence to help identify when someone is expressing thoughts about suicide on the social media platform.

‘Stranger Things’ Actor To Appear In New Jersey Public Safety Video 

The AI tools use pattern recognition to identify signals, like comments asking if someone is OK. The Facebook team will then be alerted and will work to quickly get the person help.

“In the last month alone, these AI tools have helped us connect with first responders quickly more than 100 times,” said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg via a post Monday. “With all the fear about how AI may be harmful in the future, it’s good to remind ourselves how AI is actually helping save people’s lives today.”

More Than 180 Women Accuse Massage Envy Therapists Of Sexual Assault 

Zuckerberg says in the future the AI tool will be able to understand more of the subtle nuances of language, and will be able to identify different issues beyond suicide, including bullying and hate.

More from Stephanie Ballesteros
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch