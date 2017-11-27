Facebook Using Artificial Intelligence To Help Prevent Suicide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Facebook is launching a new tool to help prevent suicide.

Facebook says it will now use artificial intelligence to help identify when someone is expressing thoughts about suicide on the social media platform.

The AI tools use pattern recognition to identify signals, like comments asking if someone is OK. The Facebook team will then be alerted and will work to quickly get the person help.

“In the last month alone, these AI tools have helped us connect with first responders quickly more than 100 times,” said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg via a post Monday. “With all the fear about how AI may be harmful in the future, it’s good to remind ourselves how AI is actually helping save people’s lives today.”

Zuckerberg says in the future the AI tool will be able to understand more of the subtle nuances of language, and will be able to identify different issues beyond suicide, including bullying and hate.