Travelers Head Home On Busiest Travel Day Of The Year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The turkey has been eaten, shopping bags filled, and now it’s time to go home.

Across the country, and here in Philadelphia, thousands are making their way home during the busiest travel day of the year.

Raleigh, North Carolina natives Cedrick and Bonita have been traveling all week.

“We went to Orlando first from Monday through Friday,” Cedrick said.

“And we flew to Newark on Friday because we had a baby baptism in New Jersey, and we drove to a friends house in Quakertown last night and we are flying back home today,” said Bonita.

College swimmer Marie has to get back to school to train.

“It was exciting, I haven’t been home since August, so it was nice to see my family and friends. I come home right before Christmas Eve, after my training trip,” she said.

Cheryl was headed back to the West coast with her two little ones

“We got here on Saturday morning. We took a red eye a week ago Friday, and we are leaving today,” she said.

Rich is also headed back west after a quick trip.

“It was for a wedding, not Thanksgiving. Came in Friday, the day afterwards,” he said.

Kunal is headed home to Atlanta after jetting in early Thursday morning.

“Just hanging out with family and stuff. Aunt and uncles here, I have extended family here. It kind of changes year to year, this is just what happened to be the plan this year,” he said.

Overall – a successful holiday weekend.