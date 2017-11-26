The Eagles Win 9 Straight For Third Time in Franchise History

By Joseph Santoliquito

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — The four-letter word T-R-A-P apparently doesn’t exist in the Eagles’ vocabulary.

With a West Coast trip ahead with away games at the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, the Eagles had every right to look past the pathetic Chicago Bears and their rookie quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky, on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles did what they’re supposed to do against a three-win team like the Bears: They led from start to finish, coasting to a 31-3 victory.

The NFL-leading Eagles are now 10-1 and remain atop the NFC and have all but clinched the NFC East title.

It was the ninth-straight victory for the Eagles, who equaled a franchise record for consecutive wins that was done in the 2003 and 1960 NFL championship season. The Eagles are 10-1 for the first time since 2004, when they reached the Super Bowl.

Carson Wentz was 23 for 36 for 227 yards and three touchdowns. With 11:37 left to play and the Eagles in firm command, the defense had held the inept Chicago offense to 56 yards of total offense and three first downs. The Eagles have gone eight quarters without giving up a touchdown.

It was a similar refrain throughout the whole day: “Trubisky’s pass is incomplete.”

The Bears offense finished with 140 total yards, averaging 2.8 yards a play. They finished with eight first downs to the Eagles 24 first downs, and 420 yards of total offense.

With 2:22 to play, a Trubiksy 11-yard scramble put the Bears over 100 yards of total offense. And, of course, Trubisky followed with an incomplete pass that was almost intercepted by Rasul Douglas.

LeGarrette Blount bulled through the Chicago defense for 97 yards on 15 carries, which included a 35-yard in which he fumbled. It didn’t matter however, because Chicago flubbed the chance.

The game was over by halftime. The Eagles scored on four of their six first-half drives to bolt out to a 24-0 lead. Defensively, the Eagles held Chicago without a first down the entire half, while picking up 16 of their own. The Eagles had amassed 272 yards of total offense to the Bears’ 33.

The Eagles have now 351 points to their opponent’s 191, averaging an NFL-best 31.9 points a game while giving up 17.3, outscoring their opponents by 14.6 points a game.

And here’s the interesting point in the Eagles’ ho-hum victory over the Bears: They were sloppy doing it. The Eagles fumbled the ball four times, losing three, with Blount being responsible for two.

Now the real tests are ahead at Seattle and Los Angeles. The Eagles will truly find out if this nine-game winning streak is an indication of how good they are.