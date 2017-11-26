Naya Rivera, Former ‘Glee’ Actress, Charged With Domestic Battery

Filed Under: Glee, Naya Rivera

CHESAPEAKE, W.Va. (AP) — An actress on the former hit show “Glee” has been charged with domestic battery in West Virginia.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Sunday that 30-year-old Naya Rivera was arrested overnight for domestic battery on her husband in Chesapeake.

A sheriff’s office statement says Ryan Keith Dorsey told a deputy that Rivera struck him in the head and face. The statement says Dorsey had minor injuries and showed deputies a video that supported his account of the incident.

Agency spokesman Sgt. Brian Humphreys said the two were arguing over their child and Dorsey didn’t require medical attention. He declined to release further details.

The sheriff said Rivera was released after being arraigned.

She is known for playing Santana Lopez on “Glee.” Dorsey is also an actor and has appeared on shows including “Pitch” and “Nashville.”

___

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch