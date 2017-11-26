Man Who Survived Las Vegas Shooting Killed In Hit-And-Run

LAS VEGAS (CBS/AP) — A man who survived the Oct. 1 mass shooting that killed 58 concert-goers and injured hundreds in Las Vegas has been killed in a hit-and-run in southern Nevada.
Roy McClellan of Las Vegas was killed Nov. 17 while hitchhiking on State Route 160 in Pahrump, about 50 miles west of Las Vegas.
His widow, Denise McClellan, told a Las Vegas TV news station she can’t understand why her 52-year-old husband survived the shooting, only to die in a hit-and-run. She says the mass shooting “was messing with his head” and that he was undergoing therapy.
The Nevada Highway Patrol says it is seeking the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro with front-end damage.
Stephen Paddock unleashed gunfire at an outdoor music festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino before killing himself.
