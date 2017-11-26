Man Critical After Center City Stabbing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is in critical condition after being stabbed early Sunday morning.
Around 1 a.m., Police witnessed two men pull over in a white Toyota on the 2000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Police report the two men were heard having a verbal argument that turned into a physical altercation.
Responding to the argument, police found one of the men had been stabbed and took the other man into custody.
The victim was taken to Hahnemann Hospital in critical condition with stab wounds to his chest and abdomen.
The incident is under investigation with Central Detectives.