Philadelphia Eagles Vs. Chicago Bears: The Good, The Bad & The Ugly

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — There were many things to like, one glaring area to dislike (ball control) and a lot to look forward to after the 31-3 rout of the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.
The Good
- The Eagles: They’re 10-1 for the first time since 2004. They’ve tied a team record for consecutive victories with nine-straight wins. They’re scoring an NFL-best 31.9 points a game while giving up 17.3, outscoring their opponents by 14.6 points a game. They’re beating teams like the Chicago Bears the way they should be winning, with absolute domination.
- Quarterback Carson Wentz going 23 for 36 for 227 yards and three touchdowns.
- Wentz’s 16-yard scramble on a third-and-9 that preserved the drive and led to Wentz’s 15-yard TD pass to Nelson Agholor and a 14-0 Eagles’ lead with 10:59 left in the half.
- Cornerback Ronald Darby coming up make a tackle on quarterback Mitchell Trubisky’s one-yard completion to Adam Shaheen on the Bears first play of the day. Darby saw what was unfolding and reacted well.
- The Eagles converting a first down on a fourth-and-one at the Chicago 35-yard line on the Eagles’ second possession. Jay Ajayi pounded his way for a two-yard gain and renewed set of downs. The Eagles scored on the drive.
- Carson Wentz’s 14-yard completion to Alshon Jeffery on a third-and-8 at the Bears’ 31. The following play was Wentz’s 17-yard TD completion to Zach Ertz.
- Punter Donnie Jones’ 41-yard punt that placed the Bears inside their 10 on their opening possession.
- Safety Malcolm Jenkins interception on the Bears’ second series.
- Running back LeGarrette Blount’s 35-yard first-quarter run.
- Defensive end Chris Long’s tackle of Dion Sims for a three-yard loss late in the first quarter.
- The defense holding Chicago to 0 first downs in the first half.
- Receiver Nelson Agholor’s hustle on the fumble recovery in the end zone that spelled a 31-3 Eagles’ lead.
The Bad
- Left tackle Lane Johnson going offsides on the Eagles’ first drive. The penalty caused the Eagles to go from a third-and-13 to a third-and-18 at their 43.
- Running back Jay Ajayi’s drop on the first play of the Eagles’ second possession.
- Cornerback Malcolm Jenkins’ fumble—after his first-quarter interception (see above).
- Running back LeGarrette Blount’s fumble—after his 35-yard first-quarter run (see above).
The Ugly
- Ugly is fumbling four times and losing three. It’s one of those areas where lost focus can hurt against better teams.