Officials: 1 Hospitalized Following Police-Involved Shooting In Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — The Mercer County Homicide Task Force is investigating after a police-involved shooting leaves one person hospitalized in Trenton.

The incident took place just after 5 p.m. Saturday when the Trenton Street Crimes Units stopped multiple men on the 100 block of Pennington Avenue.

Authorities say while the Crimes Unit was conducting their investigation, it had been discovered that one of the suspects was armed with a handgun in his waistband.

Officials say that following the discovery, the suspect attempted to flee down Pennington Avenue.

As he was fleeing, police say, the suspect had reached for the weapon and turned his body towards the detectives.

Police say that when suspect turned his body, two Trenton officers discharged their firearms and struck the suspect.

The suspect then collapsed and would be transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he is being treated.

Investigators say a handgun was recovered in a nearby yard, and no officers were injured in this incident.

Officials say the Mercer County Homicide Task Force is investigating per Attorney General Guidelines.