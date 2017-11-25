‘The Faithful Traveler’ Brings Fatima Episode To Montgomery County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia-based international travel personality is landing at a Montgomery County parish for a presentation on her pilgrimage to the shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal.

Diana von Glahn, known to EWTN viewers as “The Faithful Traveler” is coming to Holy Martyrs Church in Oreland on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. to show her episode on Fatima and discuss the historical events there.

“We take viewers to Catholic shrines and places of pilgrimage around the world and as part of our Fatima series we told the story of Fatima so that people would understand what exactly happened there and then we showed people the actual shrine so that they would see what has been built there since these apparitions,” von Glahn says.

Catholic faithful believe the Blessed Mother appeared to three shepherd children in Fatima, Portugal 100 years ago, imploring them to pray and offer sacrifices for sinners and the world.

Von Glahn says there is an American shrine to Our Lady of Fatima close by.

“Of course, before I went to Portugal, the closest place that I went to was the National Blue Army Shrine in Washington, New Jersey, which is kind of like the American Fatima,” von Glahn says. “So, people in this area can actually go there. It’s just like about an hour away. But for those who can’t go to either place, you can watch our show about either place because we have an episode on both places.”

Von Glahn says she’s working to complete a separate program on the religious sites in Portugal – beyond Fatima – and the Catholic history of the country.