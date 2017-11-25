South Philly Block Goes Extra Mile Again With Christmas Decorations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The 1600 block of South 13th Street is once again illuminating the neighborhood.

The annual “Miracle on South 13th Street” kicked off Saturday night with a massive block party. People got their first look at the extravagant decorations outside the homes on 13th Street between Tasker and Morris.

The Miracle on South 13th Street has returned for the season. And it’s as bright and colorful as ever @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/PmfgV72yq6 — Andrew Kramer (@Philly_Kramer) November 25, 2017

“Very bright, colorful, warm, it’s enlightening,” says Anthony Grassia, who lives on the block. “It’s different nationalities, different families, different groups, different people, we all become one family for this every year.”

He decided to change things up a little at his house.

“We usually have the Christmas reindeers out,” Grassia says. “This year we changed it, we put snow penguins and a Frosty.”

A few doors down…

“We put a thing out there with a Santa Claus and the candy canes running around it,” says resident Anthony Scola. “It attracts the kids. They light up as soon as they see Santa.”

Even Santa stopped by to check out the Miracle on South 13th Street! @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/dHBRxq7qgu — Andrew Kramer (@Philly_Kramer) November 25, 2017

He’s been taking part in the “Miracle on South 13th Street” for the past 20 years.

“People and kids are just drawn to the lights like moths,” he says. “The smiles on their face just makes everything worthwhile.”

Food trucks, a train taking people up and down the block and an appearance from Santa himself rounded out the opening night block party.

One decoration that seemed to draw lots of attention from the crowds was a large, cardboard cutout of Uncle Eddie from Christmas Vacation.